Ed Sheeran Alludes to Marital Strife on Deluxe Edition of Album 'Play'

Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" about his relationship ... singing about his marriage troubles on a new edition of his album.

The singer-songwriter dove into the issues in some of the 13 songs added to "Play" -- his record that came out in September -- for its deluxe edition.

Sheeran sings, "Inches from movin’ out and movin’ on ... either in love or we’re insane," on his song "War Game" -- while also adding there's no one above or below the woman he loves and no one else he'd rather be with.

On the aptly titled track "Problems," Sheeran belts, "Flowers in our garden are dying / When did the water run dry? / Who can tell? / But you want the truth, we’re not fine."

Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn began dating in 2015 before announcing their engagement in 2017 and marrying the following year. Ed and Cherry have two children ... 5-year-old daughter, Lyra, and 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter.

Ed's been touring for much of his children's lives -- his "+−=÷×" tour began in 2022 and only just ended this year ... and, he also sings about his difficulties connecting with his kids in the song "Regrets."

Sheeran goes, "You’re too young to understand that Daddy’s coming home / Every time I leave the house, you think I’m forever gone / Guess it’s from the hundred calls, goodnights on the telephone / See this tour, I’ve gotta get it done, but why though? / Missed out on so much, I really need to make it up.”

