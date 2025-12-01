Rodney Harrison Concerns Fans With TV Appearance, Looks Fine After 'SNF'

Play video content NBC

NFL great Rodney Harrison had fans worried he was dealing with a medical issue after he appeared to be struggling on live TV ahead of "Sunday Night Football" ... but thankfully, the two-time Super Bowl champ seemed completely fine after the game.

The concerning moment happened as NBC's pregame crew consisting of Harrison, Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy broke down the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders matchup before kickoff ... when the Colts coaching legend looked to get the 52-year-old former Patriots safety involved in the conversation.

Harrison stumbled over a few words before admitting he forgot the question ... and when Collinsworth tried to help out two different times, he gave up on contributing to the discussion.

"It's a lot of stuff going on, I'm sorry guys," Harrison said. "[The Commanders] don't have a lot of discipline on the defensive side of the ball ... that's it."

Harrison then apologized again for his freeze-up ... but folks on social media were more concerned about his health status than his botched analysis.

A read out of Shakira's playbook. 💃 pic.twitter.com/3GTD1Lvixf — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 1, 2025 @SNFonNBC

The good news is after the game, Harrison took the desk again ... and seemed back to his usual self as he talked to Broncos star Patrick Surtain after Denver's overtime win over Washington.