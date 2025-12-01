Shaggy Says Jamaica Still Down Bad After Hurricane Melissa

Jamaica's Still In Bad Shape ... And Needs Help 🆘

Shaggy was one of the handful of musicians who rushed to aid Jamaica with resources and awareness to the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa ... but the country isn't out of the danger zone yet!!!

TMZ caught up with Mr. Boombastic in NYC last week ... the reggae legend was on another awareness mission for a big fundraising relief concert going down there next month.

Shaggy kept it real ... his and the existing efforts have gone a long way, but says 60-70% of the island is still without electricity or water, and things might not bounce back until February -- whatever you're seeing online is 100% worse!!!

He says a lot of the areas heavily hit were tourist hotspots, which generate much of the country's revenue, but the average citizen won't have the luxury of having business insurance to get their homes repaired!!!

On the flipside, Shaggy is partnering with Sirius XM, iHeart and Audacy to deliver the Jamaica Strong benefit concert -- which will also feature Sean Paul, Kes, Ky-Mani Marley, Chronic Law, T.O.K, Inner Circle, Tessanne Chin and many more.

He'll also be performing his song with Akon and Aidonia, which kicks off his new album, "Lottery," releasing in February.