Cops Believe Christian Wood Intruders Tried Pizza Delivery Ploy Before Break-In

Cops investigating the break-in at former Lakers player Christian Wood's rental home believe the intruders used a pizza delivery method to see if anyone was home before making a move ... this according to a search warrant obtained by TMZ Sports.

According to the search warrant, a Domino's pizza delivery driver walked up to the residence -- an Airbnb in Sherman Oaks -- at around 12:30 PM on November 5 ... the day of the break-in.

Cops say Wood, who was home at the time, did not answer ... as he was not expecting a pie to be dropped off on his doorstep.

The warrant goes on to say that, after the worker left the location, three masked suspects then smashed the rear sliding glass door and entered the residence. Cops say Christian apparently grabbed a firearm from his bedroom and fired three shots ... sending the masked people running.

A few weeks later ... cops obtained a search warrant to investigate who placed the order at the Domino's.

They say an employee told them an order was placed for Wood's address that same day shortly before noon. Cops were told that 30 minutes later, a number called the establishment to ask whether the pizza had been dropped off, and was told someone had attempted to fulfill the order ... but there was no answer.

Unfortunately, after running a search on the number, cops say it produced negative results.

As of now, the suspects remain at large.

Luckily ... no one was injured in the incident -- nor was any property taken.