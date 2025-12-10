Ludacris Uses Scottie Pippen as Pro-Michael Jordan Punchline on New Track

Ludacris is back in the studio, gearing up for a new album, and reminded everyone how an Atlanta rap legend can hail from Chicago ... with a few of his "44 Bars" aimed at Scottie Pippen!!!

NO HOOK… JUST straight BARS 🤯 44Bars OUT NOW on all streaming platforms 🎤 🎤 🎤 🎤 🎤 pic.twitter.com/s7XmFXLisJ — Ludacris (@Ludacris) December 10, 2025 @Ludacris

On Wednesday, Luda released the visual for his "44 Bars" single, where he flexes punchlines galore -- à la previous smashes such as "Hip Hop Quotables" and "Cry Babies (Oh No)" -- and quipped, "Wishin' you fake rappers slide down a giant switchblade / Cut the nonsense, boys, you know you trippin / 'Stop the 'Bullsh*t', ya nose growin' bigger than Scottie Pippen's!!!"

“I seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls… He was a horrible player.”- Scottie Pippen 😳 pic.twitter.com/r8zYE0wABK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 26, 2023 @ComplexSports

Scottie has gone lengths to destroy the lore of the Chicago Bulls dynasty after hating the way he was portrayed in Michael Jordan's "The Last Dance" doc ... even claiming MJ was once a "horrible" player in his eyes -- the type of nonsense Luda is referring to.

Former Bulls players have chimed in urging them to bury the hatchet, but things remain severed for now.