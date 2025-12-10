Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ludacris Uses Scottie Pippen as Pro-Michael Jordan Punchline on New Track

Ludacris Fake Rappers Cut The Bull$#!+ Nose Growin' Bigger Than Scottie Pippen's

By TMZ Staff
Published
ludacris-scottie-pippen-Michael-Jordan-tmz-getty-1
TMZ/Getty Composite

Ludacris is back in the studio, gearing up for a new album, and reminded everyone how an Atlanta rap legend can hail from Chicago ... with a few of his "44 Bars" aimed at Scottie Pippen!!!

On Wednesday, Luda released the visual for his "44 Bars" single, where he flexes punchlines galore -- à la previous smashes such as "Hip Hop Quotables" and "Cry Babies (Oh No)" -- and quipped, "Wishin' you fake rappers slide down a giant switchblade / Cut the nonsense, boys, you know you trippin / 'Stop the 'Bullsh*t', ya nose growin' bigger than Scottie Pippen's!!!"

Scottie has gone lengths to destroy the lore of the Chicago Bulls dynasty after hating the way he was portrayed in Michael Jordan's "The Last Dance" doc ... even claiming MJ was once a "horrible" player in his eyes -- the type of nonsense Luda is referring to.

Former Bulls players have chimed in urging them to bury the hatchet, but things remain severed for now.

Luda apparently wants all the smoke. He closed off the freestyle by sending more shots to half-assed rappers, reminding them after 10 albums into his career, he's NEVER HAD A GHOSTWRITER!!!

