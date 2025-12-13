Debby Ryan & Husband Josh Dun Announce Birth of Child

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun have welcomed their first child together ... and, it appears they opted for a home birth.

The actress shared a post to social media ... revealing their daughter, Felix, was born hours after the "supermoon" -- which happened on December 4.

In Debby's post, she shared a video of herself leaning over the side of an inflatable pool ... Josh comforting her -- so, it seems she didn't got to the hospital for this ordeal.

The rest of the pics showcase their little girl -- who she writes is just eight pounds -- mostly sleeping after the exhuasting ordeal of being born.

Ryan writes in her caption that Felix was born right into her father's hands around midday ... before waxing poetically that her "hair is made of silk and her breath smells like vanilla ice cream and every chirp, squeak and whimper is music and everytime I look away and look back, she’s gotten smaller somehow."

Debby adds, "I’ve been a lot of things but her home, a grow light, a portal to bring a new soul into the world— these are my greatest honors. Welcome to earth lil moonbeam. Love you forever."

Ryan married Dun -- a member of Twenty One Pilots -- in 2019 after several years together ... and, she announced her pregnancy back in September with photos of her growing baby bump.