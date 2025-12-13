Isaiah Rider 'Blindsided' By Protective Order That Led To Arrest, I Was Never Served!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ex-NBA star Isaiah Rider is breaking his silence on his recent arrest ... telling TMZ Sports he had no idea he was violating a protective order -- because he claims he was never served!!

We broke the story earlier this week -- the 1994 Slam Dunk champion was arrested on December 4 in Arizona and charged with one count of interfering with judicial proceedings.

It all stemmed from a protective order his wife filed for in July 2025 -- his ex, Vanessa, said in the application Rider was aggressive with her and their son on numerous occasions.

Rider denied the allegations at the time ... as well as in our interview on Friday. The 54-year-old claims his wife only filed the application because he filed for divorce in November 2024 -- and he feels she's just out for revenge.

The protective order, which was granted, required Isaiah to have no contact with his wife or their 15-year-old son. He was also ordered to stay away from their residence and his son's school.

The weird part to Rider?? He says the two have been co-parenting and seeing each other this whole time ... and there were zero issues until after he attended his son's basketball game. When he was on the way home after the matchup, Rider was pulled over and arrested.

Rider adamantly denied ever getting physical with his wife or their kid ... and he hopes to clean the mess at his next court date.

Rider's attorney, Benjamin Taylor, told us his client is innocent ... echoing the hooper's claim that he is not a violent person.

As for how the protective order was granted in the first place, Taylor said it's an easy process in Arizona ... and essentially said judges can just hand them out like candy if the person being accused isn't present to defend themselves.