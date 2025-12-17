Josh Hart Puts Thumb Up Jalen Brunson's Butt After NBA Cup Win, Caught on Camera!

Well, this is one way for the Knicks to celebrate a big win.

Josh Hart gave Jalen Brunson a big thumbs up on his NBA Cup championship performance on Tuesday ... quite literally -- 'cause he put his digit in firmly in his ass!!

The wild moment happened as New York partied on stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after defeating the San Antonio Spurs, 124-113.

When Karl-Anthony Towns lifted the NBA Cup trophy, Brunson -- the MVP of the game -- turned to help, unknowingly leaving his back perfectly exposed to his mischievous buddy.

At first, you see Brunson quickly jerk away and glance back ... but in slow motion, it's clear he was reacting to Hart poking his finger right in between Jalen's cheeks!

The funny moment instantly went viral, and Hart -- who signed a four-year, $81 million extension in 2023 -- went on the X app to laugh and claim it was A.I.

Of course, it's all fun and games with Hart and Brunson. These two ballers have known each other way before landing in New York.

They played together at Villanova for two seasons (2015-2017) and even won the 2016 NCAA Championship.