Andy Reid's Wife Opens Up On Love For Helping K.C. Community, Just Like Kelce!

The Kansas City Chiefs might be eliminated from the playoffs, but they're still making highlights off the field ... with head coach Andy Reid's wife, Tammy, helping out the community in a big way this holiday season.

TMZ Sports is told Mrs. Big Red was part of the annual Raising Cane's bike giveaway ... a nationwide endeavor to help hook kids up with more than 4,000 new sets of wheels and helmets.

We caught up with Tammy at the event at Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City ... and she explained why charitable efforts like these mean so much.

Tammy said it's a group effort ... as Andy, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs Women's Organization love hitting up Operation Breakthrough to give back.

"We like to give back," Tammy said. "I mean, when you love somewhere, you want to help it grow and be successful and to just be a part of it. So, any time we can give back to our community, we're in it. We pretty much say yes to almost everything!"