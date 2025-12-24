Celebrity Christmas Trees 2025 ... Yule Love These Festive Photos!

You can forget about the milk and cookies 'cuz this year's celebrity Christmas trees are drippin' with sass, sex appeal, and some serious sparkle!

Selfies by the tree, stars like Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi gobbled up their precious kiddo Legend, meanwhile Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination, posting her seductive tree snap on socials ...

"Listen up y'all" 'cuz Fergie gifted her hot bod next to the tree, showin' off her "humps ... her lovely lady lumps!"

Brittany Cartwright was lookin' fine, rocking a new haircut ... and her mommy-makeover in front of the pine ...

WWE power couple Mike and Maryse Mizanin took a timeout from the ring and hit their proudest poses with the fam!