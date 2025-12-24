Rams' Larrell Murchison Raves About Matthew Stafford ... 'We Ride With Nine'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Matthew Stafford is a favorite to win MVP this season ... and he's sure as heck the No. 1 guy in the locker room, too -- 'cause Rams defensive end Larrell Murchison tells TMZ Sports the whole team rides "with Nine."

The 37-year-old quarterback is having one of the best seasons -- if not THE best -- of his career in 2025 ... and as of right now, the sportsbooks have him as the leading candidate to take home top honors at the end of the year.

He's thrown for 4,179 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just five interceptions ... and it's not just the spectators that have been wowed -- Murchison says he's just as impressed.

"That's our guy, bro," Murchison said. "We gonna ride for him. The stuff he does, I've never seen that before."

The Rams are firing on all cylinders at 11-4 right now ... and folks in L.A. are hoping it results in another Super Bowl.

Murchison opened up on how special this campaign has been, adding the entire squad loves being together ... and actually can't wait to hit the team facility to chop it up -- creating a real family atmosphere.

The former fifth-round pick was out in L.A. as part of the Raising Cane's holiday bike giveaway earlier this month ... which resulted in more than 4,000 sets of wheels going to kids throughout the country.

Play video content TMZSports.com