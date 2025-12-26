'Selfish' TikToker Tea Tyme Shouldn't Be Released Before Trial, Prosecutors Argue

Prosecutors Ask Judge to Keep Her Behind Bars ...

Prosecutors don't want Tea Tyme -- the TikToker accused of killing a pedestrian while live streaming back in November -- to be allowed back on the streets prior to her trial ... arguing she poses a threat to public safety.

The Lake County State's Attorney submitted the document to the court Friday ... laying out the allegations against Tea Tyme -- real name Tynesha McCarty-Wroten.

According to prosecutors ... Tea Tyme was live-streaming to 14 people when she ran a red light and struck 59-year-old Darren Lucas.

Tea Tyme allegedly continued moving forward after initially hitting Lucas ... running him over instead of stopping her car. Lucas was subsequently pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Play video content Instagram / @jackie.live

Authorities say the influencer had her 7-year-old grandson in the car with her at the time of the crash. They note she was tested and did not have alcohol in her system.

Prosecutors insist Tea Tyme's pre-trial release is dangerous ... arguing in the docs that her alleged actions "posed an incredible risk to every driver and pedestrian."

They say Tea Tyme's distracted driving while allegedly live-streaming took her focus from the road, which led to the "preventable death of Darren Lucas." Making and actively participating in a live stream was "selfish," prosecutors add.

In addition, prosecutors claim Tea Tyme's previously been arrested for DUI, and they allege she's driven with a suspended license in the past, too ... so, they say she simply can't be trusted to abide by a court order not to drive before her trial.