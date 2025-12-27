Ana De Armas Shows Off Ripped Abs in Tiny Workout Ensemble

Ana de Armas might not be a real "Ballerina," but she's certainly got the physique of one ... just check out her slender frame in this form-fitting workout ensemble.

The actress stepped out in Los Angeles Saturday ... baring her abs in a crop top and leggings combo while leaving the gym.

de Armas looked every bit the movie star in her sungalsses ... her face naturally a sexy smolder.

While she stepped out along for her workout Saturday, we've seen Ana in pretty famous company all year ... spending time with Tom Cruise after they costarred in a new flick together.

The two defintely looked like a couple while hanging in Vermont over the summer ... holding hands in the quaint town of Woodstock.

Their flick "Deeper" was reportedly put on hold due to tariffs and economic troubles ... and, we don't know the status of their situationship either -- though some outlets have reporter they're through.