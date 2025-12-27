Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Animal Influencer Mike 'Real Tarzann' Holston Injured in Skydiving Accident

'Real Tarzann' Animal Influencer Mike Holston Injured in Skydiving Accident

By TMZ Staff
Published
tarzan Mike Holston main getty insta
Getty / Instagram @therealtarzann Composite

Mike Holston -- a popular influencer better known as "The Real Tarzann" -- was badly injured in a skydiving accident ... and he shared the news in a series of Instagram posts.

The social media star -- known for his ripped physique and his posts involving wild animals like crocodiles and big cats -- shared a photo to his Instagram story in which he was laid out on a hospital gurney.

tarzan Mike Holston injured insta 2
Instagram / @therealtarzann

While Holston wore a neck brace, he did give the camera a thumbs up ... clearly trying to put on a brave face.

Clips taken of Holston show he's clearly feeling the sting from his accident ... swearing a few times before saying his pain's more manageable now than hours before when he couldn't even breath.

Mike Holston's Wild Photos
Launch Gallery
Mike Holston Wild Photos Launch Gallery

In a follow-up clip, Holston speaks directly to his fans ... telling them he's doing alright -- though he hasn't yet said exactly what happened to him.

We've reached out to The Real Tarzann for more info ... so far, no word back.

Related articles