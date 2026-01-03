'Even Stevens' Actor Claims He Was Fired From Universal Studios For Reporting Inappropriate Behavior

Steven Anthony Lawrence -- a former child star on the Disney hit "Even Stevens" -- says he was fired from Universal Studios job as retaliation for reporting a pedophile.

The actor -- who played Bernard "Beans" Aranguren on 22 episodes of the show from 2001 to 2003 -- made the claims on Instagram Saturday ... sharing a photo of his work ID leaned up against a large Toad costume.

Steven says he's put off sharing the news because he hoped to come to an amicable solution with his former employer.

However, he says his time at Universal Studios came to an end recently ... alleging his boss and a human resource representative retaliated against him for "reporting a suspected pedofile [sic] around children."

Lawrence says it hurts him to quit ... but, he claims he can't in good conscience continue to associate with Universal while people are allegedly being hurt by this individual.

He finishes off his post by writing, "With what I know, I WILL NEVER ALLOW MY KID TO GO TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD. Be safe everyone."

Tons of social media users jumped into Lawrence's comments to support him ... including his former costar, Christy Carlson Romano, who wrote, "Good for you Steven! 👏"

Worth noting ... Steven provides no physical evidence to back his claim.