Man Unleashes Verbal Tirade at Mamma Mia! Broadway Show In Viral Video

A recent Broadway production of "Mamma Mia!" looks like it had more drama in the audience than on the stage ... a man in the crowd went nuclear on some women seated behind him ... and his epic freakout is all on video.

The footage, which is going viral online, shows a man at the Jan. 3 theater performance getting up from his seat at intermission and popping off on a bunch of ladies seated near him ... he shouts for security and tells his neighbors, "You want me to make a scene? I'm going to make a scene!!!"

Theater Rage: Man Goes Ballistic on Audience Behind Him at Mamma Mia Show pic.twitter.com/o8rBytZqlC — TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 4, 2026 @TaraBull

Seems the guy's gripe here is that the neighbors were allegedly messing with his teenage nieces and using profanity in front of them ... then he drops a profanity of his own.

One of those on the receiving end of the guy's outburst fires back, "I was just singing the song" ... and another lady is overheard saying, "I didn't touch her. She actually touched me."

Looks like security ultimately intervened ... but it sounds like the guy didn't get booted ... at least that's what folks on Reddit are saying.