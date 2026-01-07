Trevor Lawrence’s Jeweler Details Surprise Grill-Making Process For QB

Play video content TMZSports.com

Trevor Lawrence's jeweler is opening up on how he was able to make grills that perfectly fit the quarterback's teeth without his knowledge ... telling TMZ Sports the Jaguars superstar's wife came through in the clutch!!

Lawrence turned an AI meme into reality after rocking a shiny smile to celebrate the Jags' 41-7 win over the Titans ... and Teezie at The Premium Jewelry Company was responsible for the awesome work.

The piece, featuring 3.5 natural VS stones, went viral instantly ... all thanks to Lawrence having fun with something that started entirely fake.

But what's real is the emotions Teezie's feeling after the success of the stunt ... and yeah, he admitted there were tears.

"That night I cried like a baby," Teezie admitted. "I thanked God and cried for 10 minutes straight. I still kinda can't believe it. Even talkin' to y'all is weird, but it's cool. It's a blessing."

Teezie said this whole thing came together thanks to Lawrence's wife, Marissa, who secretly secured a mold of Trevor's teeth from his dentist.

"We were trying to figure out how to get the molds, and then we came up with the idea his wife could get the molds from his dentist because we didn't want Trevor to know," Teezie said.

"They did a mouthpiece for him recently, so it was like a 3D mold basically, and I just used that."

Since the iced-out surprise, Teezie said the requests for grills have been insane ... to the point where he might have to hire some help.