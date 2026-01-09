Alex Pereira Splits From Tracy Cortez Days After Going Public

Just days after Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez went public with their romance -- it's over.

The UFC stars had the MMA world buzzing when they spent New Year's Eve together ... with Cortez even sharing a snap of them locking lips to welcome 2026 on a high note.

But with the highs come the lows ... and apparently they came faster than anticipated, 'cause Poatan announced on Thursday they were no longer an item.

"Thank you my fans for all the love," Pereira said on Instagram. "I would like to communicate with you guys that even though me and Tracy shared great moments together, we decided it would be better for the both of us to go our separate ways."

Pereira added he wishes Cortez "nothing but the best" moving forward ... so it sounds like there's no bad blood.

Just a few days ago, Cortez posted a video on a flight where she asked a sleepy Pereira if they were going to get married ... to which he replied, "Chama," a popular Portuguese slang term and his signature phrase.

Play video content

Perhaps it was all for publicity?? Who knows -- neither really need it, as they're both quite popular within Dana White's promotion ... maybe they really gave it a shot and it wasn't working out.