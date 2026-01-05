Zion Clark Vows to Choke Out UFC Heavyweight Valter Walker in Submission Match

Play video content TMZSports.com

A wrestling match between a top-15 UFC heavyweight and a man with no legs? It might sound like a crazy concept ... but it's gonna be reality when Zion Clark looks to take down Valter Walker next month in Miami ... and Clark tells TMZ Sports he's gonna choke Walker out "like a boss!"

We chopped it up with Clark -- who was born without legs -- and, he is confident as ever heading into his showdown with Walker, the brother of UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker.

Despite the clear advantage for Walker ... Clark is making it clear he's not one to be taken lightly.

"I am a bad man with head control, and I'm a bad dude with headlocks and wrist locks and just like, nooses, everything," Clark said. "So with that being said, my training has been going very well."

"Everything that I have, that he has, that has made him undefeated, it's not gonna work against me at all."

Of course, Clark is no amateur. He's known for being an elite athlete ... as well as being a great motivational speaker.

For those who have followed Walker in the UFC, the 28-year-old has won his last four fights via heel hook. Of course, that won't come into play against Clark, and while he respects him as a fighter ... Zion's looking forward to quieting his trash talk.