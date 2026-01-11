Blake Shelton Shoots Down Rumors That He & Wife Gwen Stefani Are Splitting Up

Blake Shelton says there's a lot of BS online about him and wife Gwen Stefani ... but he admits some of it looks so real, it could almost fool him.

The "God's Country" singer co-hosted "Country Countdown USA" Saturday, where he responded to rumors that he and Gwen were going their separate ways.

He recalled, “I started noticing these articles popping up about ‘Blake and Gwen, they’re split up. They’re not even seeing each other anymore, they’re going through a divorce.’ And then, a week later, a picture comes out of us walking out of the grocery store ... ‘Oh, they’re back together again!’ ”

He continued ... “Another week goes by and we’re not seen at the grocery store ... ‘They’re divorcing.’ I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, ‘That looks so real.’ But I know I don’t even own that shirt or, ‘Whose car is that?’ ”

This comes after the country artist and the "Hollaback Girl" singer shared a steamy NYE kiss in a video posted on Gwen's Instagram account over the holiday.

As you know ... the couple met on the set of "The Voice" in 2014 and started dating the following year.