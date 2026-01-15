Ex-F1 Driver Antonio Pizzonia's Alleged Assault Victim Addresses Incident

Play video content Instagram/@litraosincerao

The alleged assault victim in the Antonio Pizzonia incident is sharing his side of the story … telling TMZ Sports he did no wrong.

Michael Kotowski -- who is listed as the alleged victim in the police report -- says he was "sucker punched" while supporting his competitive go-kart driver son, Nico, at the Speedsportz Racing Park in Texas for the 2026 Superkarts! USA Winter Series.

Kotowski says things got heated after a race involving Nico and Pizzonia’s son, Neto.

Kotowski claims the two 13-year-olds were bumping each other throughout throughout the race ... but no penalties were called. As the drivers entered pit lane following the finish, Kotowski claims Neto went "full throttle" and rammed into his son's kart.

Kotowski says he told them, “You better watch it," from the other side of a fence.

"What are you going to do about it?" he claims Neto replied.

Before he could respond, Kotowski says he felt Pizzonia come out of nowhere and lunge at him with a simultaneous kick-punch combination. He says Pizzonia then struck him again -- and he says he was surprised by the altercation because he's 6'3" and weighs over 300 pounds.

They were soon separated and Kotowski reported the incident to local law enforcement, which ultimately arrested Pizzonia for assault.

"There are different ways of dealing with this, and luckily, I was able to control my emotions," Kotowski said.