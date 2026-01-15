Hollywood's Going Full 2016 -- Celebs Bring Back Flash-Photo Chaos!

The celebs have hit the rewind button -- playing back their 2016 era! Celebs like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Ryan Seacrest have ditched the perfectly polished pics for messy, blurry party shots ... these pics are all recently straight from the source ... and this candid chaos is straight out of the Tumblr days!

Gym, tan, laundry was well underway in '16, but the "Jersey Shore" crew brought their A-game for this selfie!

While you're here, test your 2016 knowledge! Can you find the words in this 2016 Mini Crossword?

Tyler Cameron stripped down in one pic -- proving his hunk ways way before his "Bachelorette" days!