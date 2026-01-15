Nazis.us Website Redirects to Department of Homeland Security Page

Online users discovered Thursday morning that typing "Nazis.us" into a web browser instantly flips to the official homepage of the U.S. government's Department of Homeland Security.

Instead of whatever you’d expect to see (🙄), users are landing straight on the DHS website. Screenshots confirm the redirect, and for now, nobody seems to know why it’s happening.

There's a big question mark as to who owns the domain, whether it recently changed hands and was deliberately rerouted to the DHS ... or whether it's just a flat-out tech glitch. To be clear, anyone purchasing a web domain can redirect the URL to any other site on the internet if they so choose.

DHS Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ Thursday morning ... "We've successfully blocked the redirect."

With tensions boiling over nationwide -- especially amid the chaos unfolding in Minneapolis against ICE and CBP immigration raids -- the timing makes this feel like a pointed political message ... even if it’s unclear which side of the divide it’s actually aimed at.