'Bringing Up Bates' Star Katie Clark Announces Pregnancy Loss

Katie Clark -- a star of the hit show "Bringing Up Bates" -- is going through a tragedy ... announcing she lost her pregnancy.

The reality star announced the news on social media Friday ... sharing a clip which begins with her finding out she's pregnant.

She then buys baby clothes and tells her husband Travis the news ... with the two happily embracing -- before the clip changes drastically.

The second half of the clip takes viewers into a series of hospital rooms ... before showing a sobbing Katie who tells her friend she lost her baby.

Katie captioned the video, "I will spend the rest of my life missing you 🪽."

Katie and Travis were expecting their third child. Their daughter, Hailey, turns three next month. Their son, Harvey, turned one in September.