Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Gets Lifetime Supply Of Beer After National Title

Indiana University head football coach Curt Cignetti is on some run -- not only is he on top of the college football world after winning the national championship Monday night -- TMZ Sports has learned he's getting a lifetime supply of beer!!

Upland Brewing -- which coach shouted out as the beer he would be sipping on after beating the Miami Hurricanes to complete the undefeated season -- said it was "so thankful" for the name-drop ... and it's got gifts.

"Coach Cignetti and his staff have ignited IU Football and brought so much joy and energy to Bloomington and the state of Indiana," the company said. "We are excited to continue providing beer for the Hoosiers as they celebrate the national championship, and we will be sending plenty of Hoosier Gameday Lager their way."

"We are also announcing a lifetime supply of Upland beer for Coach Cig as a thank you for the postgame comments. That was pretty unreal to watch in real time."

The brewery has already been supplying the second-year head coach with postgame beverages throughout the season. After taking home the school's first-ever football national title, Upland decided he should have access to some Hoosier Lagers whenever he wanted.

Indiana University Athletics and Upland Brewing have been working together for the last few years, with a portion of the Hoosier Gameday Lager proceeds going toward "student scholarships through IU Licensing and Trademarks."

Here's hoping the brewery has plenty of Hoosier Lagers ready for the weekend ... as a championship celebration is set for this Saturday.