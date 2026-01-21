Trespasser Nabbed Outside Madison Wyborny & Leah Peters' L.A. Home, on Camera

No Worries, It's Just a Scary Man at Our Door!!!

"Too Hot To Handle" star Madison Wyborny and Leah Peters from "Big Brother 26" just had a pretty scary encounter, watching a stranger walk onto their property ... but they're keeping a sense of humor about it.

So here's what happened ... Law enforcement sources tell us LAPD responded to a trespassing call at the ladies' residence around 1:20 AM today.

We're told the suspect, described as a Black male holding a white blanket, was seen entering the property through a gate and was later spotted on the upstairs balcony.

The trespass suspect was detained but then released, sources tell us ... and the girls captured a lot of it on camera.

Madison posted a screenshot of her home's Ring camera footage, showing someone at the front of their property, writing, "Waking up in the middle of the night to a homeless person coming to camp out in your backyard ahahaha LA sh*t woo."

Leah, on the other hand, shared video of police surveying the outside of their home, writing, "I ♥️ LA (constantly in a state of fear😍) (don't worry we're fine)."