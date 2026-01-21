Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Show in Paris Pulls Massive A-List Crowd

Celebs Attend Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion
Pharrell Williams knows how to pull a crowd -- and then some -- because his latest Louis Vuitton show turned into a full-blown celebrity takeover!

Usher, Future, Chris Brown and SZA were all front and center Tuesday at LV’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2026 show at the Jardin d’Acclimatation amusement park in Paris, France.

That was just the start -- take a scroll through our gallery and you’ll spot "Stranger Things" star Joe Keery, plus John Legend, Skepta and plenty more heavy hitters.

The show itself was electric ... Pharrell -- Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director -- dropped four unreleased tracks, with new cuts from A$AP Rocky, John Legend, Jackson Wang featuring Pusha T, and Quavo -- all as the catwalk served looks on looks.

