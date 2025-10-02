Pharrell Takes Shot at Kanye Pissing on His Grammy

Pharrell Williams says he'd be extremely grateful if Clipse's comeback album, "Let God Sort Em Out," won a Grammy -- unlike that ingrate Kanye West, who pissed on his award!!!

In a new interview with Billboard, Pharrell gushed over the acclaimed project that he, Pusha T and Malice pieced together in July, while aspiring for the VA-bred collective to take the center stage at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards next year.

And like Pusha T did during the album's rollout, Pharrell couldn't resist taking a swipe at Ye all the same.

“You got people who get them and pee on them, and we ain’t doing none of that,” Pharrell jokes. “We want them for our parents.”

Play video content

Of course, Ye infamously didn't care about any of that back in 2020 when he took a golden whiz on one of his 24 Grammy trophies.

Clipse as a group and solo artists haven't won yet, but Pharrell is in the all-time mix with 13 to his name.

Pusha T and Malice endured both their mom and dad passing away just 4 months apart, a few years ago, and dedicated the John Legend-featured album opener, "The Birds Don't Sing," to their memories ... Pharrell is putting out feelers for the live rendition to be performed at the Grammys.