San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee Briefly Detained At LAX Over Paperwork Issue

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was briefly detained at LAX on Wednesday night after returning from South Korea without proper documentation ... but the athlete has since been released from immigration detention after resolving the issue.

Lee was flying back stateside to attend the Giants FanFest event in San Ramon on Saturday, when he ran into a hiccup the team called a "paperwork issue."

"The matter was quickly clarified with the appropriate authorities, and he has since been cleared to continue his travel," the team said in a statement. "We appreciate the professionalism of all parties involved."

Lee's agent, Scott Boras, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the situation "was not political or anything like that."

Nancy Pelosi's office also assisted in resolving the problem. Ultimately ... the 27-year-old was detained for about an hour before he was able to continue his journey.

Lee -- who signed a six-year, $113 million contract with San Francisco in December 2023 -- has not publicly commented on the matter.