Renee Good Shot in Head, Chest and Arm, Independent Autopsy Reportedly Reveals

Renee Good was shot in the left forearm, right breast and left side of her head during a confrontation with ICE officer Jonathan Ross earlier this month in Minneapolis, an autopsy commissioned by her family has revealed.

The new information was released by the family's lawyers at Romanucci & Blandin, according the New York Times, as the the family awaits the results of the autopsy being conducted by Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The results reveal the forearm and chest gunshots were not immediately life-threatening, while the third shot to her head is what took her life. The autopsy reportedly says the fatal shot entered near her left temple and exited the right side of her head. A fourth graze wound that did not penetrate her was also reported.

Romanucci & Blandin says the independent autopsy report was executed by a “highly respected" and credentialed independent medical pathologist, but the name was not releeased. The Chicago-based law firm was previously hired by the family of George Floyd and won them a $27 million civil settlement with the City of Minneapolis.