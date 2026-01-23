These Celebs Went Under the Knife to Achieve Beauty ... How Far Would You Go?

How Far Would You Go to Achieve Beauty?!?

Here's a detailed breakdown of their quests for ultimate beauty.

Kylie Jenner Told Her Fans Exactly Which Breast Implants She Got

Kylie Jenner confirmed in a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians" ... she had her breasts augmented when she was just 19 years old.

Although she didn't give any specifics about her boob job at the time, last year she revealed exactly what she'd ordered after a fan on TikTok asked her what work she had done.

Kyle said she'd had 445 cc silicone implants with a "moderate profile" and said each implant was "half under the muscle."

She also wrote her implants had been done by the Kardashian clan's longtime cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher ... and he had tons of requests for similar implants after Kylie shared the details.

John Cena Got Bullied For His Hair ... So He Got Transplants

John Cena worked as a "babyface" -- a good guy in wrestling terms, FYI -- for much of his career, but even the good guys get fed up sometimes ... and he was apparently bullied over his hair so mercilessly he chose to get a hair transplant.

The WWE superstar declared on "The Pat MacAfee Show" in April 2025 that he'd undergone the procedure ... he said he'd been "ripped to shreds" about his bald spot, and that was too much for him.

Cena described the bullying as "not cool," as he was just dealing with his genetics, and recalled an instance where he was "in the [Royal] Rumble trying to win and they're like, 'Man, that's a bald spot!'"

Cena explained his surgeon took hairs from the side of his head and transplanted them onto the top of his dome in November 2024 -- and since the Undertaker won't be giving him a Tombstone anytime soon, those follicles shouldn't be under too much stress going forward.

Still, he felt as if taking steps to making himself feel better about his looks shouldn't have been a big deal ... and he later said he would've "gotten it done 10 years ago" had there not been any stigmas around cosmetic surgery.

Simone Biles Says She Felt 'No Shame' Going Under The Knife

Simone Biles shared a video on TikTok back in October unveiling the work she's had done ... talking about the mixed results she's experienced.

The Olympian had a lower blepharoplasty, which removes bagginess from lower eyelids and takes off extra skin from the upper eyelids. Simone says much of her family had what she described as "the Biles eye bags."

Simone also had a breast augmentation -- but she didn't go under the knife because of her looks ... it was about making herself feel more confident about her body.

The one thing Simone was not a fan of, however, were Botox injections ... hey, they can't all be winners!

Cardi B Had Regrettable Butt Injections -- And Eventually Took Them Out

Cardi B's been under the knife plenty of times, and she's talked about her past procedures that didn't turn out well ... in particular, a set of shady butt injections.

FYI ... Cardi has said she paid $800 for a woman to inject filler into her butt in a basement in Queens, New York, back in 2014 -- they didn't last forever, though.

On a 2025 episode of "Call Her Daddy," the superstar rapper discussed how she had what she described as a "tummy tuck" for her butt ... she was laid out for three months while she recovered from the procedure, which reduced the size of her rear end.

Cardi ruled out the possibility of another butt reduction, saying she's not "going to put myself in that position again because you don’t like my body."

Kristin Cavallari's Never Had Botox ... But She's Had Lots More!

Kristin Cavallari's had augmentations over the years ... on an episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, she confessed she'd had breast implants, as well as a breast lift.

In case you didn't know, implants add volume and size, while a breast lift reshapes and elevates the skin around each breast ... and Kristin really maxed out what she had.

Kristin later told a fan why she hadn't opened up about her implants before then -- no one had bothered to ask!

We should mention ... not only did Kristin go through one set of implants, she actually redid her augmentations after one of her originals ruptured.

Kris Jenner Had A Facelift ... And A Facelift Refresh

We saved the best for last ... Kris Jenner's gone under the knife on and off screen on multiple occasions. One of her most unexpected reveals came in August 2025, when she said she had a facelift ... almost 15 years after her first one.

ICYMI ... Kris had her first facelift all the way back in 2011, and she told Vogue Arabia she'd had a second one performed just to "refresh" her looks and be "the best version" of herself.

Kris said her approach to aging might seem unorthodox to lots of folks, and said she knew cosmetic procedures weren't right for everyone.

