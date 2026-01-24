Justin Gaethje & Paddy Pimblett Preview UFC 324 Fight, Smack Talk Galore!

Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett are both beloved by fans, but only one can walk away from UFC 324 as champion ... so, we asked both, who's it gonna be?!

Babcock chopped it up with both main event fighters ahead of their main event, interim lightweight title fight on Saturday ... pitting 37-year-old Gaethje against 31-year-old Pimblett.

"I'm excited to go out there and teach this young kid some lessons," Gaethje said. "I love how confident [Paddy] is. I love how fickle the fans are, and how quickly they forget how good I am, and how dangerous I am. Man, I'm pumped."

Gaethje says he plans to rely on his experience, and he's ready to go to a dark place to win the fight.

"I gotta rely on my technique and my skill level. I've been in this position so many times. Twenty-five minutes in time, so I gotta go out there and be perfect," Justin said.

"I've convinced myself he's gonna hurt me, so my body will go to a very primal place, and ultimately I'll feel no pain, so unless he turns my lights out, I'm gonna be in his face."

Gaethje says he plays to take Pimblett into deep waters -- the third, fourth, and potentially fifth round -- and mercilessly beat him.

Paddy sees things a whole lot differently.

"He's not gonna get to the fourth round. Even if we did, I'm in better shape. I have better cardio for the fourth and fifth round," Pimblett said.

While Paddy has always been a fan favorite, many around MMA -- fighters and fans -- have expressed doubt that the UK-born fighter could compete for the strap. That talk has quieted down as Pimblett has faced (and thoroughly handled) better competition, but skeptics remain.

We asked Paddy if he takes pleasure in just being where he is.

"No, the satisfaction comes when I beat Justin Gaethje and get that belt wrapped around my waist. That's been my whole career. People have always doubted me and they always will."