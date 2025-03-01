UFC Star Justin Gaethje Down To Train Agents For FBI Director Kash Patel

Play video content TMZSports.com

FBI Director Kash Patel wants UFC fighters to train his Agents ... and well there's one that is totally down! 🙋🏽 Justin Gaethje.

TMZ Sports spoke to 36-year-old Gaethje, who at the moment is a little tied up preparing for his co-main event scrap with Rafael Fiziev, who was plugged in for an injured Dan Hooker this week.

After the March 8 scrap in Las Vegas, the lightweight contender is down to help the country's top law enforcement agency in any way he can ... training personnel, or just kickin' the ass himself.

"I think there's much more skilled people but I got no kids, no wife. So if [FBI Director Kash Patel] needs somebody to go out there and serve some justice, I would love to be part of that team."

Of course, Kash made headlines on Thursday when he told the 55 FBI Field Offices he wanted to ink a deal with Dana White's Ultimate Fighting Championship ... where competitors (or potentially coaches) from the top MMA promotion would train Special Agents.

It's not at all far-fetched. Law enforcement agencies across the country often partner with martial artists to improve officers' hand-to-hand fighting proficiency.

Bottom line, Gaethje is willing to help however the director sees fit.

"I would love to be part of any part of that. I love representing this country. I can't wait to fly this flag, walk into the Octagon. It's been a while since I've been proud to be an American and we're back there. I'm excited to represent this country."

"Anytime anybody at that position needs my help, I'm more than willing."

Play video content TMZSports.com