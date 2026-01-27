'MeidasTouch's Ben Meiselas On How ICE Presence Could Affect Super Bowl

Play video content TMZ.com

Attorney and cohost of "The MeidasTouch" podcast Ben Meiselas is weighing in on a question on the back of all of our minds ahead of Super Bowl LX ... will ICE enter the stadium and potentially make the event about them?

Ben -- who represented former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick -- stopped by "TMZ Live" Tuesday, and he started by sharing his hopes for the big day, saying ... "I hope we don't have masked agents running around in California and running around the Super Bowl ... I certainly hope that."

But the reality could be different.

Ben said, "I know by now -- and I think the American people should realize by now -- that kind of blind hope that this regime, as I call it, will do the right thing ... I'm not there yet."

As DHS has promised a major ICE presence in Santa Clara, California, for the big game, Ben said, "I think, sadly, we have to take very seriously this administration."

Ben told us the idea of DHS carrying out what they say is enforcement of immigration laws inside Levi's Stadium seems like an absolute absurdity that could only happen in an authoritarian country like Russia ... but that doesn't mean it won't happen.

He pointed out, "One of the things we have to recognize is that so much of what we've seen already over this past year and January are things that I think no American would think could happen on our soil here."

Ben added ... "Nothing would shock me. We need to be prepared always. We should never let down our guard ... and I say that regardless of what political party you're from."

No matter what, Ben says just the fact that we have to wonder if federal immigration agents would enter the stadium or not is "inherently not an American thing."