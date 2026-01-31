Vic Mensa Says 'Straight State Terrorism' is Happening All Over Minneapolis

Play video content TMZ.com

Vic Mensa just got back from Minneapolis ... and, he says ICE is engaging in state-sponsored terrorism in the city.

We caught up with the rapper in Los Angeles earlier this week ... and, he says the federal agency isn't just killing people -- they're attacking citizens with sonic cannons and more which might affect them for life.

While it's a scary situation out in Minneapolis, Mensa's not at all phased ... telling us, as a Black man in America, this isn't the first time he's scene this kind of response by law enfoircement to protesters.

VM says he understands why some people want to stay out of the fight against ICE, but he adds the situation concerns everyone ... especially members of minority group.

As you know ... protests in Minnesota -- and across the nation -- have erupted over the last month after two U.S. citizens, Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti were killed by ICE agents.