Chance the Rapper Previews First Album Since Divorce at Lollapalooza

Chance the Rapper was added to Lollapalooza at the last minute, and he made the moment count in front of his hometown crowd -- previewing his comeback album!!!

The Chicago rapper performed in front of more than 100K fans ... introducing new music from his "Star Line" album -- his first in over 6 years.

Chance's last album -- 2019's "The Big Day" -- was clowned online for boasting about his marriage too much, something that won't be a lyrical issue this go around.

We broke the story ... Chance and his ex Kirsten officially called it quits in January and the new project is being billed as his most personal to date!!!

"Star Line" was born from Chance and Vic Mensa's eye-opening travels to Ghana ... where they led a clean water initiative and educational workshops for the youth.

