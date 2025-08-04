Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chance the Rapper Previews First Album Since Divorce at Lollapalooza

By TMZ Staff
Published
080425_chance_the_rapper_kal
HOMETOWN HERO
CJ Callins

Chance the Rapper was added to Lollapalooza at the last minute, and he made the moment count in front of his hometown crowd -- previewing his comeback album!!!

The Chicago rapper performed in front of more than 100K fans ... introducing new music from his "Star Line" album -- his first in over 6 years.

Chance Hits The Stage At Lollapalooza 2025
Keeley Parenteau

Chance's last album -- 2019's "The Big Day" -- was clowned online for boasting about his marriage too much, something that won't be a lyrical issue this go around.

Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley Together
We broke the story ... Chance and his ex Kirsten officially called it quits in January and the new project is being billed as his most personal to date!!!

010323-vic-mensa-festival-kal
FOR US, BY US
Andre Muir

"Star Line" was born from Chance and Vic Mensa's eye-opening travels to Ghana ... where they led a clean water initiative and educational workshops for the youth.

The album drops on August 15, along with the first CD album to contain NFC technology capabilities eligible for Billboard charts.

