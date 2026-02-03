Josh D'Amaro Set to Succeed Bob Iger as Disney's Next CEO

Josh D'Amaro's Gets the Keys to the House of Mouse!

There’s going to be a new head honcho at the House of Mouse ... because Josh D’Amaro is going to succeed Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO.

Disney announced the succession Tuesday following a unanimous vote by Disney's Board of Directors. D’Amaro -- currently the Disney Experiences Chairman, i.e. the head of the company's theme parks, cruises and resorts -- will take over duties from Iger on March 18.

Iger showered D’Amaro with praise in the company's press release ... he described his successor as “the right person” for the job and said he was “thrilled” about D’Amaro’s appointment.

Iger -- who served as Disney's CEO from 2005 to 2020 and then returned to the company in 2022 -- is going to stick around as a senior advisor at Disney ... until his planned retirement from the company on December 31.

The Disney board’s search for a new CEO took several years ... D’Amaro reportedly had an interview with the succession committee as early as 2024, CNBC reports. There were reportedly more than 100 candidates.

FYI ... D’Amaro’s been with Disney since 1998, and he’s been involved with several departments within the House of Mouse.