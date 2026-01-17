California Man Allegedly Threatened to Blow Up Disneyland Before J.D. Vance's Visit

A California man has been arrested after he wrote on social media that explosives had been placed in Disneyland ahead of Vice President J.D. Vance's visit last year.

Here's the deal ... federal authorities announced Friday they've arrested 22-year-old Marco Antonio Aguayo after he allegedly threatened Vance's life on July 12, 2025.

Vice President JD Vance in Bayou Country at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Jm6XyQ7L7Q — Matt (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025 @DisneyScoopGuy

While the VP visited and stayed at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, feds claim Aguayo wrote three messages online ... one of which read, "Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for J.D. Vance’s arrival."

He also allegedly wrote, “It’s time for us to rise up and you will be a witness to it” and “Good luck finding all of them on time there will be bloodshed tonight and we will bathe in the blood of corrupt politicians.”

Law enforcement moved swiftly, according to the Department of Justice ... and they say they confronted Aguayo at his home that day and observed the alleged messages he wrote on his phone.

The DOJ has charged Aguayo with making threats against the President and successors to the Presidency ... which carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

The Los Angeles Times cited the arrest affidavit ... which states Aguayo told authorities "he intended it merely as a joke to provoke attention and laughter." Hilarious? Not particularly -- though it did get a lot of attention ... from the feds, that is.

We told you all about VP Vance's visit to The Happiest Place on Earth with his wife, Usha, and their kiddos ... and, we even shared pictures of him dining at the Blue Bayou, located inside the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride.