NBA Suspends Lakers' Jaxson Hayes For Shoving Wizards Mascot

Jaxson Hayes found himself in a bizarre beef with a giant bird -- and the NBA just ruled in the mascot’s favor.

The league announced Wednesday that Hayes has been suspended one game without pay for shoving the Wizards’ costumed character, G-Wiz, in pregame introductions before the Lakers’ 142-111 win on Jan. 30 in D.C.

Jaxson Hayes shoved Wizards mascot, G-Wiz, in pre-game introductions



Hayes has been suspended for one game, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/x4xz2Ndw2I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2026 @BleacherReport

Video of the bizarre moment shows Hayes decking the mascot to the floor while the character was exiting the court -- a move the league clearly didn’t find funny.

G-Wiz wasn’t injured in the scuffle, according to a report by The Athletic ... but the NBA still ruled the behavior crossed the line and slapped Hayes with the punishment anyway.

Hayes will serve the suspension on Thursday when the Lakers face the 76ers.

The 25-year-old big is averaging 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds this season, but he’s been carving out a rotational role. He’s also set to participate in the NBA’s Slam Dunk contest next weekend.