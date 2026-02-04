SZA and Shaboozey Are Not Dating, Despite Ongoing Rumors

SZA and Shaboozey are not dating, TMZ has learned ... despite persistent rumors linking the two artists.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the pair have never been romantically involved, and reports suggesting a past or present relationship are flat-out false. While the two are friendly, we're told their relationship has always been platonic, with no dating history whatsoever.

The rumors first gained traction in 2025, beginning in May after fans speculated about a possible interaction at the American Music Awards, then flaring up again in September when Shaboozey posted and deleted an Instagram photo dump that included a video of SZA. Speculation intensified days later after a “Goodbye Horses” post featured a woman from behind fans believed was SZA.

In November 2025, both artists separately attended the GQ Men of the Year event around the same time, further fueling the rumors.

But our sources are clear ... there was no romance then, and there isn't one now.