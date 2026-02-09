Nancy Guthrie Alleged Ransom Account Remains Empty as Deadline Approaches

A bitcoin account allegedly set up to accept funds in exchange for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother Nancy is still sitting empty Monday morning ... with time quickly winding down on an alleged deadline.

Over the weekend, Savannah and her family responded to a ransom message, saying they will pay the $6 million demand to have their mother returned to them. The alleged note requested payment by last Thursday ... but it also listed a second deadline of today at 5 PM local Tucson time.

Play video content Instagram/@savannahguthrie

It's unclear how long it typically takes for accounts to update, but as of now, the confirmed balance in the publicly viewable account stands at $0 ... with no transactions recorded.

On Sunday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing and they still have no suspects or persons of interest in the case. Also on Sunday, investigators were seen searching a septic tank behind Nancy's Tucson home.