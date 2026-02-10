Andy Dick Looks Healthy Riding Bike in L.A. After Near-Fatal Overdose

Play video content Framework Media

Looks like Andy Dick may finally be pumping the brakes after his terrifying overdose ... 'cause he was spotted looking healthy and happy during a bike ride around L.A.

TMZ obtained this clip of Andy not long after wrapping up a 50-day rehab stint -- he was cruising through the L.A. streets Tuesday morning, putting his health first with a spot of cardio.

Andy appeared upbeat and relaxed, chatting it up with a buddy as they rode through a quiet residential neighborhood ... a pretty stark contrast from where we last saw him.

You’ll remember, back in December, Andy was slumped over on a Hollywood sidewalk while a friend sprinted to CVS to grab Narcan -- the opioid overdose-reversal drug -- and administered it on the spot to save his life.

Andy later opened up on the "Hate To Break It To Ya" podcast, admitting that when he came to, his first instinct was vodka. Sources told us at the time that drinking from morning to night had basically become his routine.