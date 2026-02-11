Bodybuilder Jayne Trcka, Miss Mann in 'Scary Movie,' Cause Of Death Released

Bodybuilder Jayne Trcka -- who played Miss Mann in "Scary Movie" -- died from heart and circulation issues ... TMZ has learned.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner listed Jayne's immediate cause of death as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease complicated by left femoral fracture.

The M.E. says chronic alcohol use was a contributing factor in her death ... and they say her death was an accident.

The report backs up what we first told you ... that Jayne was found unresponsive in the kitchen in her San Diego home back in December. Jayne wasn't answering a friend's phone calls for days and the friend went to the home and found her unresponsive before calling 911. First responders arrived and pronounced Jayne dead.

Jayne competed in bodybuilding shows in the '80s before she landed her first acting gig in 2000 with "Scary Movie." The role led to spots on "The Drew Carey Show" and "Whose Line is it Anyway?" ... and she also reportedly worked as a California realtor.

Play video content MAY 2011 TMZ.com

JT also appeared in several fitness magazines ... including Flex, MuscleMag International, and Women's Physique World.

She was 62.