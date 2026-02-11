Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kate Moss Hits Beach in Mexico With Daughter Lila in Tiny Bikini

Kate Moss Runway-Ready in Teeny Bikini Beach Day!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kate Moss Hits The Beach With Daughter Lila ... Bikini Babes In Tulum!
If anyone’s gonna shut down a beach in a bikini, it’s Kate Moss ... and she proved it by strutting around like it was a '90s runway revival!

The 52-year-old Brit supermodel was soaking up the sun in Tulum, Mexico alongside her lookalike daughter Lila Moss, with the duo rocking teeny bikinis and serving full-on matching mom-daughter glow this week.

Kate was clearly in her element, strolling the sandy shoreline, before settling in on a sun lounger like she owned the place.

Lila, meanwhile, stayed posted up and relaxed the whole time, enjoying some downtime amid her fast-rising modeling career.

Kate Moss Through The Years
But LBR -- this was Kate’s moment. One of the original Big 6 supermodels who ruled the 1990s, and decades later, she’s still got that effortless ability to command attention on the beach!

