Taylor Armstrong Apologizes for Comments About Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Show

Taylor Armstrong is backpedaling hard ... apologizing after saying she was embarrassed by Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

As you know, the "RHOBH" alum blasted the performance for being "totally in Spanish with a Cuban flag!!" ... but in a lengthy IG post Wednesday, she clarified she simply didn’t personally connect with the show's creative direction.

Taylor said as an American she understands Spanish is a major part of U.S. culture ... and she confessed her "lack of awareness of the Latin culture" led her to mistakenly label the flag Cuban.

She says she plans to do better, learn from the moment, and insists she never meant to hurt anyone ... adding America’s strength is in people of all backgrounds sharing their talents.