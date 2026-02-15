Shaquem Griffin Predicts A Seattle Seahawks Dynasty Is Brewing

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shaquem Griffin is buying all the way in on the Seattle Seahawks -- and he says their championship is the start of an NFL takeover.

The former Seahawks linebacker told TMZ Sports on his way to the Seahawks' Super Bowl afterparty that there might be more than one Lombardi trophy coming to the Emerald City ... because the blueprint is already working.

Is a dynasty brewing???

"Absolutely," he said. "What John Schneider did and what coach Mike Macdonald did was create a system -- a running system with young players, even bringing in vets to show leadership and what it looks like. When you have a system like that, that’s called a dynasty."

Griffin says the team's rise hits close to home, pointing to Sam Darnold as a perfect example of the culture Seattle is building -- one centered around proving doubters wrong and maximizing talent.

"When you have an underdog story -- especially for me as well -- it's against all odds," Griffin said. "When you're able to prove it, when you're able to show it and you’re able to do your thing, that's like quieting out the noise. That's exactly what he did: quieted out the noise and then got to work."

But Griffin -- who made it to the NFL despite having his hand amputated as a child -- says Darnold's resurgence is just one piece of a much bigger picture brewing in Seattle.

He believes the formula isn't built around one star player or one hot season -- it's built around structure, leadership, and long-term development ... the kind of foundation historically seen in the NFL's most dominant runs.

"That's the new Seahawks that's in town," he said. "And there's going to be a lot more of that."

Griffin also sees Seattle as part of a changing NFL landscape, where player-first leadership is becoming the key to sustained success.

"It definitely is when you have player-coaches who support the players and want to see the best out of them," he explained. "You bring guys in there to help them ... and that’s exactly what they created."