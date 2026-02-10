Seahawks Champ Nick Emmanwori's Mom Now Understands Football After Viral Interview

Play video content TMZSports.com

Justina Emmanwori’s Super Bowl learning curve is officially complete -- ’cause the proud mom says she went from barely knowing what a touchdown was … to fully embracing the game after watching her son help deliver a championship.

Fresh off the Seahawks’ win over the Patriots, the mother of rookie safety Nick Emmanwori couldn’t hold back her emotions when TMZ Sports caught up with her postgame … admitting she entered as a total newbie but left the night feeling deeply connected to the game and the team.

“I am so proud,” she told us. “Before, I said I don’t know anything about football -- touchdown, yay! But now, it’s big. I know what football is all about.”

Justina first went viral leading up to the big game after hilariously admitting she barely understood football.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know,” she previously said in a response to what she was expecting from the trip. “Everybody keeps asking me, ‘Do you know what you are going for?’ I said ‘Super Bowl.’ They said, ‘Do you know how many people would die to go to Super Bowl? I’m like ‘How?’”

Justina made it clear her pride extends beyond just her son ... showing love to the entire roster after the hard-fought victory.

“I’m a proud mama -- the teams, they’re my babies,” she told us. “I’m so proud of them, they did good. It was a great game.”

Justina also revealed just how emotional the moment was for her personally … saying her son inherited all her strength to become a champion.

Nick -- a second-round pick out of South Carolina -- had five tackles during the Seahawks’ 29-13 victory over the Patriots to clinch Seattle’s second Super Bowl title.

"I may not know everything about football before, but it’s great," she said.