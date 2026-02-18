Bryan Kohberger's Murder Scene: Police Release Pics, See Victims' Bedrooms

Idaho State Police have released nearly 3,000 photos from the crime scene left behind by Bryan Kohberger when he stabbed 4 unsuspecting University of Idaho students to death at their home in the small town of Moscow ... and now we're getting a look at their bedrooms -- some splattered in blood, while others remained seemingly untouched.

You can see some bedroom photographs are right out of a nightmare -- blood stains are splattered across walls, sheets and clothing. These rooms belonged to the 4 students who lost their lives to Kohberger's knife in November 2022 -- Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

Other images show typical bedrooms belonging to college students -- maybe a bit messy, nothing out of the ordinary ... some clothing and school supplies strewn about, no blood in sight. Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke were the 2 survivors from that dreaded night ... completely untouched.

Idaho police released the photos from the brutal slaughters Tuesday evening ... and some photos are quite graphic, showing blood smeared across the walls and speckled on surrounding furniture. We also got a look at some of the everyday items left in the house.

Kohberger pleaded guilty to murdering each of the victims in a plea deal that saved him from the death penalty. He is now spending the rest of his life behind bars at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.