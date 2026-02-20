Barry Manilow Reschedules Concerts Amid Rehab From Lung Cancer Surgery

Sorry, My Lungs Aren't Ready To Sing Just Yet

Barry Manilow is rushing back to the stage after undergoing surgery for lung cancer but he says his doctor is advising him to reschedule his first batch of scheduled arena shows.

The singer posted the health update on Friday and said he's just not able to make it through a 90-minute concert at this time ... and is rescheduling all his shows scheduled between Feb. 27 and March 17.

Barry went under the knife a little over a month ago, and he says he's been running on the treadmill three times a day. He says he can sing only three songs before needing to stop.

He says he's hoping he's able to take the stage at the end of March for some shows in Las Vegas before more arena shows in April on the East Coast.