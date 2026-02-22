Kenny Smith Sees NBA Head Coaching Future For Chris Paul

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kenny “The Jet” Smith is giving Chris Paul his flowers -- and already mapping out his next move!

TMZ Sports caught up with the "Inside The NBA" cohost over All-Star Weekend … and Smith didn’t hesitate when talking about CP3’s recent retirement from the NBA -- saying he has a résumé that speaks for itself.

“Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards to ever play,” Smith tells us. “He deserves his retirement, he deserves his flowers. I've known him since high school, I’ve known him since Wake Forest. I'm excited for his next chapter in his career -- he's going to make a great NBA coach.”

Paul announced his decision on Friday, just shortly after the Toronto Raptors released him following a three-team trade with the Clippers at the deadline.

And if Smith has it his way, that next chapter starts ASAP.

“You better coach, Chris! You better coach a team!” Smith said. “You can do exactly what Jason Kidd did: leave a plan and the next year be a head coach somewhere.”

The Jet “100%” sees a whistle and clipboard in CP3’s future.

From orchestrating offenses with the New Orleans Hornets to revitalizing franchises like the Clippers and Suns ... the 12-time All-Star built a reputation as a floor general who functioned like a coach on the court, so Smith clearly believes that transition is a no-brainer.

As for whether the Clippers “did him dirty” in the final stretch of his career?

Smith isn’t buying that narrative.

“Everyone has their own agenda,” he said. “But Chris Paul's agenda won't be erased by the last three months of his career. It started 17 years ago, so Chris Paul has built a career and a legacy that can’t be tainted.”